After reunion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & wife Aaliya set to move to Dubai with their kids.

Weeks after putting aside their differences and patching up, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya are all set to move to Dubai. According to a latest report in ETimes, the couple, who were on the verge of separation, have reportedly patched up and are looking at a fresh start. Turns out, the path to this fresh start will begin in Dubai as Nawazuddin, Aaliya and their two kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani, will be moving soon.

This will be the actor's first family trip with kids in months. The couple's kids who have been attending online school in Mumbai, have already been enrolled in a school in Dubai and will start attending soon. Speaking to the publication, Aaliya said, "We shall book the tickets soon." The report revealed that only Aaliya was supposed to travel with them initially. However, it will be a family trip now.

"Yes, we all four are going. The kids will stay back in Dubai," she said. Elaborating a little more on their schooling plan, Aaliya said, "They are not enjoying studies online and wish to attend classrooms, which doesn’t look like a possibility in the near future in India. My children’s body language has changed. Online padhai woh nahin hoti jo aapko classroom mein milti hai (Online classes don’t impart the same education as a real classroom)."

As for Nawazuddin, the actor will be leaving for London after his Dubai move to shoot for 'Heropanti 2' which has Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

