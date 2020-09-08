After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, her lawyer issues a statement; Calls Sushant Singh Rajput ‘drug addict’

In the latest, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has issued a statement after her arrest by the NCB; Read here

After three days of continuously interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, on the third day, the Narcotics Control Bureau has finally arrested the prime accused. Yes, after Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant’s arrest, NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty. Soon after her arrest, Rhea’s lawyer issued a statement calling Sushant Singh Rajput a ‘drug addict’ and also, stating that three central agencies are hounding a single woman only because she was in love with a ‘drug addict’.

In the statement, the lawyer has said, “Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drug..” While on Day 1 of NCB interrogation, Rhea confessed to procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, as per reports, Rhea later admitted to consuming drugs and also said that whatever she did, she did it for SSR. Also, the Narcotics Control Bureau claims to have evidence linking Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to the purchase of marijuana. Also, the NCB claims that Dipesh Sawant collected and delivered a total of 165 grams of marijuana between March and June - on orders from Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.

Also, Deepesh had earlier told NCB that drug parties used to take place at SSR’s farmhouse and the parties were attended by Bollywood actors. Also, after Rhea’s brothers’ Showik’s arrest, the father of Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, had issued an emotional statement which read, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter.”

