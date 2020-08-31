After Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant reaches out to police citing media harassment

As per latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput staffer Dipesh Sawant was snapped at the Chembur Police station in the city on Saturday.

The key members in Sushant Singh Rajput's case have garnered attention from all over. While Rhea Chakraborty has been at the centre of this, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and house staff of Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav have also been interrogated multiple times by the CBI. Now, as per latest reports, Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant has reached out to the police citing media harassment. According to DNA India, Dipesh was snapped at the Chembur Police station in the city on Saturday.

Dipesh reportedly went to Chembur police station after his CBI interrogation at the DRDO guesthouse on Saturday to file a complaint against media harassment. As per the report, the media was asked to vacate the police station premises. Much later, Dipesh walked out of the police station. However, the cops confirmed that no formal complaint was lodged.

The staffer's plea comes after Rhea sent a SOS call to the Mumbai Police to control the media frenzy outside her residence. Rhea also alleged that her father Indrajit Chakraborty and watchman have been hurt in the process. She had shared a video on Instagram last week and stated that she cannot even leave her residence for interrogation by various agencies due to the heavy media presence. The Mumbai Police swung into action and reached the spot to take her father for his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The actress had written, "We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided."

