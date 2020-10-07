After Rhea Chakraborty's bail, Mumbai Police warns media of stern action if found 'chasing' vehicles of celebs

Soon after bail plea was announced by Bombay HC, the Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner addressed the media present and warned against the 'chasing' of celebrity vehicles.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty but denied her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea. After almost a month Rhea will be walking out of the prison on Wednesday. Soon after the bail plea was announced by the Bombay HC, the Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner addressed the media present and warned against the 'chasing' of celebrity vehicles.

For the unversed, Rhea's car was chased multiple times from her residence to the NCB office during her interrogation. Not just in Mumbai, but instances of 's car being chased by news channels in Goa had also surfaced. Addressing the matter, Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner Sangram Singh Nishandar said, "You cannot chase the vehicle of any celebrity, advocate or any person you wish to interview. You cannot endanger your life, the life of that person or normal people walking on the roads."

Adding, "It's an offence. We will take stern action, not only against the driver but against the person instigating, instructing the person to do such a chase."

Not just Rhea, but news channels along with reporters had also followed Showik Chakraborty to the NCB office. The heavy presence of media outside Rhea's residence also made it difficult for the actress and her family to appear for questioning. Rhea had also alleged that her father was bruised while entering their residence building. Apart from that, the actress was also hounded by camerapersons when she was entering the NCB office - an image which went viral a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay HC denies bail to brother Showik Chakraborty

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×