After Rhea Kapoor’s remarks on Karwa Chauth, Sunita Kapoor’s celebration video ft Shilpa Shetty goes viral

Karwa Chauth, a festival that is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show by all the married ladies is almost right the corner. Well, Bollywood films have always given us a glimpse of what the filmy Karwa Chauth celebration looks like. In real life also, many Bollywood actresses take to their social media to share pictures from their celebration. Well, the Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s mansion is the one to look out for every year. But this year, Anil’s daughter Rhea made it to the headlines after her remarks against this celebration. An old video of the celebration hosted by Sunita Kapoor is going viral.

Recently, Rhea Kapoor had taken to her Instagram handle to address to her fans and followers that she and her newly wedded husband Karan Boolani do not celebrate Karwa Chauth and that many call her silly for not doing this. Right after this big remark a video from Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebration went viral. In the video, we can see many ladies sitting around the table and passing their pooja thal around. Shilpa Shetty who was also a part of this celebration took to her Twitter handle last year and posted this video. Sharing this video, Shilpa wrote, “Our customary photo with the KC gang after our puja & katha. Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested & were negative, a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by all. Thank you, #SunitaKapoor, for having us over & always being the bestest host. Love you.”

Take a look:

Our customary photo with the KC gang after our puja & katha.

Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested & were negative, a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by all.

Thank you, #SunitaKapoor, for having us over & always being the bestest host. Love you. pic.twitter.com/D519SwgTc5 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) November 4, 2020

Talking about Rhea Kapoor’s remarks on Karwa Chauth she wrote, “Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

She further added, “For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday.

