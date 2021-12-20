After Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, director Kabir Khan says neither script, nor idea ready yet

Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan has revealed that neither the script nor the idea for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is ready yet. This comes after Salman Khan announced that a sequel is underway at an RRR event yesterday in Mumbai, in the presence of SS Rajamouli, JR NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar. While the announcement has left Salman Khan fans excited, Kabir Khan disclosed in a recent interview that “literally nothing is ready yet” when it comes to the sequel.

In a recent chat with India Today, Kabir Khan said, “That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about.”

Yesterday, Salman Khan, who graced an RRR event in Mumbai as a guest, shared that the superstar has a good relationship with SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and that they will be working together again on the sequel.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had revealed that he was trying to crack a story for a sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. “I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises,” Vijayendra Prasad had said. When asked if he had discussed the idea, he told us, “When I met him casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it’s a good idea.”

To note, Bajrani Bhaijaan, which released in 2015, is one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood. Apart from Salman, this Kabir Khan directorial also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshali Malhotra in key roles.

