After Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan stopped by CISF officer at the Airport security gate; VIDEO inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped with her entire family including , Taimur Ali Khan and her toddler Jehangir Ali Khan stepping out of their residence. It looks like the family is off on another vacation as they all were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Although, whenever the royal family steps out of their house, they grab all the attention but today one thing that had all our attention was what happened with Bebo at the entrance of the airport.

Well, the video that surfaced on the internet has Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan entering the airport gate before Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later, when Jehangir Ali Khan’s nanny was entering from the gate, she was stopped by the CISF officer and then even Kareena was stopped as one CISF officer was checking her passport. We could see a worried Saif coming back outside to check on his dear wifey along with Taimur.

Take a look:

Well, this is not the first time that something like this has happened at the airport. Before Kareena, even had faced a similar situation at the airport when he was heading to Turkey for Tiger 3 shoot with . A CISF officer had stopped him at the gate and netizens lauded the officer for his professionalism. This video went viral and how!

Well, what do you have to say about this?

