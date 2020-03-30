After Salman Khan lends support to 25000 daily wagers, Salim Khan opens up on how family is caring for staff

After reports of Salman Khan bearing expenses of 25000 daily wagers amid Coronavirus lockdown came out, the superstar’s father and senior writer Salim Khan opened up about how their family is caring for their home staff & Salman Khan Films’ employees.

Coronavirus lockdown has affected the lives of many including daily wage workers in Bollywood. To help them, Bollywood has stepped up and among them, ’s name has been coming forth recently. After reports of Salman asking for bank details of 25000 daily wage workers came out, fans of the actor were filled with pride due to his action. Several times in the past, the Khan family has helped the nation in times of need. And this time too, they stepped up like others from the industry.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Salman’s father and senior writer, Salim Khan opened up about how his family ensured that they take care of Salman Khan Films’ employees and their home staff. On his son, Salman’s gesture of helping 25000 daily wagers, Salim Khan didn’t comment but spoke about his family’s principle that wherever they contribute family’s money, it should be of help to those who need it. Salman’s dad even spoke about how they have been arranging meals for everyone in their building including the actor’s security guards.

Salman’s father, Salim Khan said, “I don’t want to comment on it (Salman’s contribution to 25000 workers) as I don’t know much about it. But our family has a principle- Hamara paise jahan jaaye, waha dikhna chahiye aur kisi ke kaam aana chahiye. We have been arranging meals for our building and Salman’s security guards. We must all look after our staff.” Salman and his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan run a production house, Salman Khan Films. As per the report, a source revealed that post suspension of shoots in mid of March, the studio gave the month’s salary to employees.

Arbaaz Khan said, “We have asked all employees to stay home; their salaries are taken care of as are their other needs.” Ashoke Pandit, FWICE general secretary, said that SKF reached out to them on Saturday. He mentioned that he told them that daily wage workers are paid Rs 15000 a month. Pandit added that Salman wanted account details of 25000 workers and he will sponsor all of them. The FWICE chairperson also mentioned that every month Salman also contributes Rs 5 Lakhs, to take care of their medical expenses.

In the time of need, Salman and his family are also stepping up like before. Several other Bollywood actors also contributed to the PM Cares Fund to show support to those in need due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Several stars like , , , Bhushan Kumar and more have pledged their contributions to the PM Cares Fund. Salman, on the other hand, will be taking care of daily wagers. Since the cases of Coronavirus spread were on the rise, PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-days lockdown period to prevent the spread further.

