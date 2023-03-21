After Salman Khan received threat mail from Lawrence Bishnoi, Police restrict fans to gather outside his house

Salman Khan has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons off late. A couple of days back, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had sent an open threat to Salman Khan in his interview. He had said that he would kill the actor just like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. After that, the actor’s personal assistant Jordy Patel received a threatening email from Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar, This resulted in Salman’s friend Prashant Gunjalkar filing an FIR with Bandra Police Station. Now the latest buzz is that the Police have restricted his fans to gather outside his Mumbai house.

Police restrict fans to gather outside Salman Khan’s house

We all know that Salman Khan is a superstar and fans often gather outside Galaxy Apartment to get a glimpse of the star. Even on normal days, the outside of his house is crowded as fans stand there with the hope of getting even a small glimpse of the actor. Now, according to the latest reports in PTI, fans will not be allowed to gather outside the actor’s home due to security reasons. It is further said that two assistant Police inspectors (API)-rank officers and 8-10 constables will be in charge of the actor’s round-the-clock security detail.

Prashant Gunjalkar’s complaint

Although Salman Khan’s PA declined to divulge any details about this threat email, his friend Prashant Gunjalkar who filed the FIR in an interview revealed that he regularly visits Salman’s home and office. On Saturday, he was at his office when he saw the threat email in his PA’s inbox. The threat email mentioned that Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar wants to talk to Salman. It further said that the actor must have seen the interview already and if not then he should see it. The mail also said, “Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi had sent an indirect threat to the actor through a news interview from the jail. In that interview, he admitted that the goal of his life was to kill the actor and he also added that he is arrogant like the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and that his ego is bigger than Ravana.