After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker receives an anonymous death threat letter; Reports

Swara Bhasker is one of the most promising and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress got wider recognition for her supporting role in the commercially successful 2011 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu. Ever since she has proved her acting prowess in the movies such as Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa, Aurangzeb, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. Currently, the actress is hitting headlines as she has received a death threat through an anonymous letter.

After receiving the letter, Bhasker approached Versova police station two days back and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons. An official said on Wednesday, that the Mumbai police have launched an investigation. The letter was reportedly sent to the actress's residence located in Versova. According to ETimes, the letter was sent via speed post and it was handwritten in Hindi. It directly threatened her life and the letter was filled with abuses. In the end, the letter was signed as 'Is desh ke naujawan'. A police official told PTI, "Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons."

Earlier this month, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had also received a death threat. It was reported that his father had found the threat letter during his morning walk on June 5.

Talking on the work front, Swara was seen last in the short film, Sheer Qorma starring Shabana Azmi, and Divya Dutta in the lead. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress will also be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra.

