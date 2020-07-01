After Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to be interrogated in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Reports reveal that the police will be summoning Shekhar Kapur as the filmmaker had tweeted a cryptic post on hearing Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise.

Mumbai's Bandra police is set to summon filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. On Tuesday, the late actor's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi was summoned for interrogation. The actress was questioned for almost close to seven hours and left the police station only in the evening. Now, reports reveal that the police will be calling Shekhar Kapur as the filmmaker had tweeted a cryptic post on hearing Sushant's tragic demise.

Kapur had tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours." The cryptic post made fans believe that there is more to Sushant's case than what meets the eye.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Sushant was slated to work with Kapur in a film titled 'Paani'. However, the movie was shelved by Yash Raj Films. The late actor's contract with YRF is under the scanner as cops are probing a professional rivalry angle as well. A police officer said, “We have recorded a number of statements in this regard. We also have the contract copy of Yash Raj films and the signatories' statements have also been recorded. Now we want to know what Shekhar Kapur wants to share," a Filmfare report revealed.

Sushant tragically cut short his life at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14 June, 2020. At least 28 people have been interrogated in the case including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty, his close friends, house help staff as well as YRF's casting director among other people. The untimely demise has put the much debated topic of nepotism under the spotlight yet again with fans demanding justice.

