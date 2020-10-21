After Sanjay Dutt announces his victory over cancer, Maanayata celebrates kids’ birthday with beautiful selfie

On kids Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt shares a heartfelt post for them and it all about love and happiness.

Sanjay Dutt and his family have a major reason to celebrate today. After all, the senior actor has managed to beat cancer. Yes! the Khalanayak star, who was diagnosed with lung cancer I August this year, has managed to beat the deadly disease. Indeed, it was a difficult time for Dutts and this triumph as given them all the reasons to call for a celebration. Adding on their celebration, this big news was announced on the occasion of Sanjay and Maanayata’s kids Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday.

So, on this happy occasion, Maanayata shared a beautiful picture with her munchkins on Instagram as the trio was seen twinning in yellow. In the caption, she showered love on the birthday babies and is surprised about how fast the time has flown. Besides, she feels blissful watching them grow into wise kids. “Happy birthday my babies. Celebrating the first double digit birthday already.... Time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, patience and peace. And the serenity to make right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both,” she captioned the image.

Take a look at Maanayata’s post for Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday:

Meanwhile, Sanjay had called his victory over cancer as the best gift for his kids on their birthday. He wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family.”

