After Sara Ali Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali OPENS UP about battling PCOD and Fat shaming; WATCH

Although Dhvani Bhanushali made her Bollywood singing debut with the film- Welcome to New York (2018) wherein she crooned to the song- Ishtehaar, but Dhvani’s shot to fame was with the chartbuster song from the film Satyameva Jayate titled Dilbar. Clearly, post the success of Dilbar, Dhvani emerged as the new age pop icon and thanks to the tremendous success of Dilbar, there has been no looking back for Dhvani Bhanushali because with every song, Dhvani has proved that she is indeed a singing talent.

Post that, Dhvani went on to croon songs such as Laila (Notebook), Mukhda Vekh Ke (De De Pyaar De) and Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz) among others. And in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dhvani opened up on suffering from PCOD. In an interview, Dhvani said, “I was a fat kid in school. I had PCOD and had pimples all over my face and people used to laugh.” Moving on, Dhvani opened up on how she struggled to find a place for herself in the industry and didn’t seek help from her father. Dhvani said, “My dad never called a music director and said that you have to take her in a song. He has never done it and will never do.”

furthermore, when Dhvani was asked about people taking her seriously at such a young age, since the talented singer is all of 21, Dhvani said that things are changing for the good, “Things are changing and are getting more open minded. They are accepting us and our thing which is great.”

