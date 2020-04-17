After Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan seems Bollywood ready and THIS hilarious video proves it; WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been in the limelight for quite some time. After Sara Ali Khan shared a fun video with Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim’s latest funny video is going viral and it looks like he is all set for Bollywood.

When it comes to naming two entertaining star kids in Bollywood who are also siblings, Sara Ali Khan and brother come to mind. From their hilarious knock knock videos to their fun banter on Instagram, Sara and Ibrahim always manage to light up the internet. While Sara already has made her Bollywood debut and is 3 films old, Ibrahim is currently studying and is more interested in Cricket than in acting. However, being from a family of actors like his grandma, Sharmila Tagore, mom, Amrita Singh, dad and sister Sara, Ibrahim too likes to try his hand at it.

Recently, a TikTok video of Ibrahim is going viral all over social media and it surely proves that the younger Pataudi is also ready for Bollywood. In the video doing rounds on social media, we can see Ibrahim play a double role of two men who have lost their wives and are trying to search for them. Playing one handsome guy and the other gangster style boy, Ibrahim could be seen having fun while shooting this hilarious video amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Seeing the video of Ibrahim nailing both the characters perfectly, netizens couldn’t stop laughing on his performance and wanted to know when will he make his Bollywood debut. After Sara, several fans of Saif Ali Khan have been wanting to see Ibrahim also on the screen. With this hilarious video, Ibrahim proved it that he is all set to make his debut.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hilarious video:

Meanwhile, last evening, amid Coronavirus lockdown, Sara and Ibrahim took the ‘who is more likely to’ challenge on social media and the video is going viral on the internet. Whatever the case maybe, the Pataudi siblings are truly entertaining to watch and netizens can’t get enough of them. Whenever Sara has been asked about Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, she has mentioned that first he will have to complete his education and then, he can do what he likes.

