After Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor treats fans with PICS from Kedarnath trip with her travel buddy

Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:13 PM IST
   
Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have turned into travel buddies and their recent pictures are the proof. The two were recently spotted visiting the Kedarnath together. They even made a visit to the temple and their pictures soon went viral. Earlier in the day, Sara shared a few moments from her trip and now Janhvi has taken to her official Instagram handle and treated fans with more snaps from the tour.

From captures with her buddy to solo pictures, Janhvi’s post was full of mesmerizing moments from her trip with Sara Ali Khan. In the caption, Janhvi used the mountain, heart, yoga pose, sun and moon emoticons to describe her trip. In some pictures, Sara was spotted wearing a black jacket, with grey earmuffs. While Janhvi donned traditional pink attire. Recently, the duo appeared on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture and talked about their friendship. And the new pictures from their trips simply prove their strong bond. Within no time, Janhvi’s new post grabbed numerous likes and comments from her fans. 

Take a look:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. Whereas, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, the actress also has Mili in the pipeline. 

