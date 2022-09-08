After Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill’s viral video, cricketer’s friend wishes ‘bahut SARA pyaar’ on his birthday

If you have been active on social media, there’s no way you could have missed the viral video which showed Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill. The video, originally shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant, went viral, and left fans speculating whether the two are dating. It showed Sara and Shubman at Bastian, placing their order with a waiter. The video surfaced amidst rumours that the cricketer has broken up with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Now, another social media post shared by Shubman’s friend is garnering a lot of attention, find out why!

Shubman Gill is celebrating his birthday today, and a friend of the cricketer took to his Instagram to wish Shubman a happy birthday. The friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh posted several pictures with Shubman, but it was the caption that caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans. In his caption, he wished Shubman ‘bahut SARA pyaar’. The caption read, “Happiest birthday to My Main Man , The OG , Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses , google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone.”