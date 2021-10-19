After scuba diving with ‘Citadel’ crew, Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys yummy meal with mom Madhu Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra dealt with Monday blue in the most quirky way by gate crashing her ‘Citadel’ crew’s party. After the stress relieving session, Priyanka Chopra was joined by the youngest Jonas sibling, Franklin and mom Madhu Chopra. They appeared to have enjoyed a delicious meal together.

Taking to her Instagram story, actor Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek of her leisure time. And what works better than ‘dine and wine’. In the photo, she was seen enjoying a glass of what appears to be wine with a delicious platter of meal. The photo also includes a beautiful rose lying by her drink glass. While sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra tagged her mother along with husband Nick and brother-in-law Franklin. She captioned her story as “That kinda night.”

Take a look at it here:

Earlier in the day, the global icon informed fans how she crashed her camera crew’s Scuba diving session. She stated, There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team.”

Priyanka continued, “Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”. As soon as the post caught sister Parineeti Chopra’s attention, she immediately took to the comment section to says, “Yayyy. So happy you’re joining the wild side.”

