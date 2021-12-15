After Seema Khan, her 10 year old son Yohaan tests positive for COVID 19

Many Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, according to the latest reports, Seema Khan and actor Sohail Khan’s 10-year-old son Yohaan, has also contracted the virus. A report in News18 also stated that Seema Khan’s sister has also been diagnosed with the virus.

As per ETimes the place where Seema and Yohaan stayed has been sealed following the cases. Not only this, a decision has been taken that a large number of people residing in the building will also undergo RT-PCR. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had stated that Seema was the first one who tested positive for COVID-19, post which Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora also tested positive. Sohail’s wife Seema had minor symptoms and her reports were confirmed on December 11. Apart from Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s building has been sealed. To note, all the actors have isolated themselves and urged their close contacts to get themselves tested.

A few moments back, even Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and confirmed that even she has been diagnosed with the virus. The star kid wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling okay and have isolated myself. I have tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!”