After series of balcony solos, Varun Dhawan drops PIC with Kiara Advani; Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor react

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have been entertaining their fans and Bollywood friends with several pictures that they click on the sets of their upcoming movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Recently, the two actors had posted their solo pictures posing in a balcony with the exact same caption and the exact same pose. These pictures definitely created a topic of discussion on social media amongst their BTown friends and we got to see some hilarious reactions in the comments section. Now, yet again both the actors have posted a picture but this time together and yet again actors like Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor have reacted that has our attention.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan posted a black & white picture of Kiara Advani taking support of the wall and standing stylishly as she looks at something outside. Varun Dhawan stands behind her and he too can be seen looking in the same direction. Both the actors appear to have dressed in white. Sharing this picture, Varun wrote, “Looking forward to the final schedule as we wrap this one! #jugjuggjeeyo”. The moment this picture was posted, Katrina Kaif took to the comments section and wrote, “The one together …. After the balcony solos”. Later, Arjun Kapoor too took to the comments section and wrote, “I just want to know what you both were staring at ?”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are busy shooting in the city for their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from these two the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar. Besides this, Varun has already shot for Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The horror-comedy has been shot in a part of Arunachal Pradesh and it is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who directed Stree. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan.

