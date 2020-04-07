After Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan donates to PM Cares fund and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund for COVID 19 crisis

Amid India’s ongoing battle against coronavirus, Aamir Khan donates to PM Cares Funs and extends supports to daily wagers.

Coronavirus has been one of the biggest threats to mankind and our government is putting in all the effort to combat this deadly health scare. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced the setting up of PM CARES fund inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19. So far, several A-listers like , , , , , Kapil Sharma, , Virat Kohli, , etc had pledged to contribute to the relief fund in the crisis situation.

And now as per a recent report published in Hindustan Times, to had donated to the PM’s CARES fund. The media reports also suggest that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has transferred to several other organisations including Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund as well as film workers’ association and some of the NGOs. This isn’t all. Aamir has also extended support to the daily wagers of his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha. Interestingly, the Taare Zameen Par didn’t make an official announcement about it as he apparently didn’t want to make a noise about it.

Earlier, SRK and his wife had also announced several initiatives in this crisis situation along with opening their office premises for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for treating COVID 9 patients.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir’s upcoming project, the superstar will be seen in the much talked about movie Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. Helmed by Advait Chadan, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and is expected to release in December this year.

