After Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput sends birthday wishes for Ishaan Khatter; Latter says 'Love you bhaabs'

Ishaan Khatter celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday. His sister-in-law Mira Rajput has now penned a sweet birthday wish for him.

Ishaan Khatter, who is considered to be among the rising stars of Bollywood, turned a year older on November 1, 2020. Many of his loved ones and other colleagues from the industry have showered wishes on social media. Right from his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday to friend Kunal Kemmu, everyone has made sure to send their birthday wishes for Ishaan. A little while back, also penned a note for his little brother on the special occasion.

The actor shared a throwback photo of pinching Ishaan on the cheeks along with the post. He further wrote, “Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love.” And now, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput has also wished the Dhadak star on his birthday. She has shared a throwback picture with him along with the same. Ishaan Khatter has now responded to her post and writes, “Love you Bhaabs.”

Meanwhile, check out the posts below:

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter’s last movie was Khali Peeli in which he featured alongside Ananya Panday. The movie backed by Maqbool Khan has been rolled out on an OTT platform. Apart from that, his movie with , The Suitable Boy, also released on Netflix sometime back and has received positive reviews from the audience. For the unversed, Ishaan will next feature alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. The first look poster of the much talked about movie has already been released on social media a few weeks back.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Child artist to impressive choices, how Dhadak actor is a box full of mysteries

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×