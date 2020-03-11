After Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Thadam remake? Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mrunal Thakur, who is shooting for Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, has been roped in for the official Bollywood remake of Thadam opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Mrunal Thakur, who won millions of hearts with her performance in Super 30, is on a roll these days. After all, she has two interesting movies in her kitty – starrer Jersey and Toofan opposite Toofan. And looks like the diva has bagged another big project for herself and this time with . According to media reports, Mrunal has been roped to play the lead opposite Sidharth in the official remake of Tamil blockbuster Thadam which happens to be a thriller drama.

According to a report published in Times of India, Mrunal will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the movie while Sidharth will have a double role. If the reports turned out to be true, this will be the first time Mrunal will be donning a uniform on the big screen. In fact, the media reports suggested that the actress is quite excited to play the role and will also be seen doing some action sequence in the yet to be titled project. Reportedly, she will also be undergoing intense training for her role in the movie.

Soon after the reports of Mrunal and Sidharth collaborating for a movie surfaced, there have been speculations about them being the new onscreen romantic pair. However, producer Murad Khetani has reportedly clarified that the Super 30 actress will not be romancing Sidharth in the thriller drama. Reportedly, the yet to be titled project, which will be helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, is likely to begin rolling by the end of May and will be shot in the national capital. As of now, Mrunal is shooting for Shahid’s cricket drama Jersey which will be hitting the screens in August this year.

