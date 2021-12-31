After sharing his son’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Ranvir Shorey reveals they were almost hounded out of hotel

Two days back, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to his official Twitter handle and revealed his son Haroon’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Sharing the unfortunate news, Ranvir said that Haroon contracted the virus while they were returning from Goa to Mumbai.

“My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real,” said the actor. He even thanked his well-wishers for suggestions.

However, today, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the hotel quarantine ordeal. He wrote, "As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here. Society's capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display."

He further added, "People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms! Will always remember this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all."

Earlier, the 'Lootcase' actor had shared an update on his son's health. Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Update: He has retested positive, but I have tested negative. Good news is that #Covaxin works. Bad news is that we will have to remain isolated for the next week. What a welcome from 2022."