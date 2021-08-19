After Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise, Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with Aanand Rai for an actioner

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the busiest actors working in the Hindi film industry today. The actor has been currently shooting for Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in Prayagraj. Ayushmann has collaborated with Aanand Rai previously on the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise. According to a report in Indian Express, the actor will be teaming up with Colour Yellow Productions for the third time for an action film titled ‘Action Hero’. Reportedly, the film will also be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and will be shot in The United Kingdom.

Action Hero will be a new space for the duo considering both of them have previously collaborated on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, which were social comedies. Ayushmann has recently completed an action film titled ‘Anek’ which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. Ayushmann collaborated with Anubhav for the second time after the much-appreciated venture ‘Article 15’. Ayushmann has several other films in the pipeline including Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. Ayushmann will collaborate with Vaani Kapoor on screen for the first time in the venture.

In a chat with PTI, Ayushmann spoke about shooting in Prayagraj for Doctor G. He said, “I still remember getting mesmerized by its history, heritage, and architecture. Prayagraj sees the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. I will be shooting again in this beautiful city and I can’t wait to go back”. He said, “I will try and find some time to visit the places that I had shot for Roadies just to relive my days of struggle and self-belief. It will be amazing to shoot in the city that carved my fortune at the start of my career”.

