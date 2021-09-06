After Sidharth Shukla's demise, Saqib Saleem calls out media, actors over paparazzi culture in strong post

Television star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday and was cremated on Friday in Mumbai's suburbs amid heavy police and media presence. On Monday, Saqib Saleem shared a hard hitting post calling out the media over the late actor's funeral coverage and in the larger context also questioned his co-stars and celebrities over the paparazzi culture.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Saqib began his note by writing how Sidharth Shukla's loss felt personal even though he did not know the actor. He then went on to write, "Have been watching videos of the funeral and my heart broke as to how insensitive we have become. Everything has become content for us."

Further, he called out the paparazzi for "sticking their cameras" into the faces of people grieving and collectively called them as "vultures". He also pointed out how Shehnaaz Gill was captured while she was in the car and "camerapersons hounding her".

Saqib also pointed out how "actors are to blame for this". He wrote, "We (actors) have created this circus. We give these photographers access to our lives. From telling them what time we go to the gym, to what restaurant we eat at. Telling them our flight schedules so that they can come and click a picture and put it out. They charge a fee to do that and we happily pay them. This has been going on for a while but what this has done is that it's made them look at us as a Instagram post. I am writing this to remind all of us life is beyond all of this." He ended the note by mourning Sidharth Shukla's demise and offering his condolences to the family.

