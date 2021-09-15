After signing Sita, Kangana Ranaut reveals she played the same role in a school play; PIC Inside

is all set to play the role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming mythological film 'The Incarnation- Sita'. The National Award-winning actress announced the same this morning through her official social media handle. Kangana will be seen as the lead cast in an epic period drama titled The Incarnation: SITA. The makers have officially announced that Kangana will be a part of the team.

The period drama will be directed by Alaukik Desai who is ecstatic about having Kangana on board. He said, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief." Hours later, Kangana took to the photo-sharing application and revealed that she already played the role of Sita. The actress shared a picture from a school play. She captioned the picture, "I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in school play ha ha... SiyaRamchandra ki jai."

Take a look:

Earlier, the actress had also shared the poster and had written, "The Incarnation - Sita. Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists. With the blessings of Sita Ram... Jai SiyaRam."

Apart from this, Kangana has several projects in the pipeline. Her mega film Thalaivii has been released, she also recently wrapped up shooting Dhaakad. Kangana now has Tejas in her kitty which revolves around the Indian Air Force.