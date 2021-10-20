After skipping questioning 4 times, Jacqueline Fernandez appears at ED office in Rs 200 crore extortion case

Finally, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today. She is being questioned by the officials in connection with Rs 200 cr extortion case. The case also involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. To note, the actress had skipped questioning four times and today, she appeared at ED's Delhi office around 3 pm. Reportedly, the actress’s statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It has been reported in the past month that Jacqueline could be a key witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Chandrashekhar. Actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED in the same case, just a few days ago. On October 14, Nora Fatehi was also summoned at the ED office and after almost an entire day of the grilling session, she was seen leaving the office at night. The officials had last recorded Jacqueline’s statement as a witness in the case on August 30. Since then, she had been skipping summons. To note, the case was filed after Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, said a man posing as a senior Law Ministry official offered to help get bail for Mr. Singh (then in jail) in return for money.

Reportedly, Chandrashekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul were recently arrested by police in 2017.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. Jacqueline also has Ram Setu, Attack, and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.