After slaying in red, Deepika Padukone turns heads as she arrives at Mumbai Airport in comfy casuals-WATCH

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of fashion, and she never fails to leave us impressed with her sartorial choices every time she steps out. From her glamorous red carpet looks to her casual airport outfits- the actress’ fashion game is on point. On Friday night, she arrived for a party in Mumbai in an all-red look. Now, after slaying the dazzling look, she opted for a contrasting casual look as she was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday morning.

Deepika Padukone opts for comfy casuals as she arrives at Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone can make even the most basic outfits look chic, and we've got proof! On Saturday morning, she was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. The Fighter actress was seen in a black half-sleeved t-shirt paired with slouchy denim jeans. She kept her tresses open, and flaunted her new brown hair color. The actress teamed her casual, comfy outfit with black shoes, dark sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Before heading inside the airport, Deepika flashed a smile for the paparazzi. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, last night, a number of Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at a private bash, which was held in a lavish restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan also graced the party. Deepika was a stunner as she arrived in a bright red full-sleeved midi dress, paired with matching heels. She flaunted her signature red lips, and had red nail paint on.

Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty and others were also seen arriving for the party at the restaurant.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from these projects, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

