After Sonakshi Sinha calls out Mukesh Khanna for questioning her upbringing, actor clarifies 'no malicious intention': says, 'I have a cordial...'

After Mukesh Khanna blamed Sonakshi Sinha's father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her inability to answer a question about the Ramayana during Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019, the actress fired back at him with a post. In a recent interview, the veteran actor addressed Sonakshi's response, clarifying that he had "no malicious intention to malign her or her father, who is my senior, and I have a very cordial relationship with him."

In an interview with News9, Mukesh Khanna expressed his surprise at how long Sonakshi Sinha responded to his comments. He acknowledged that by mentioning her with the Kaun Banega Crorepati incident, he knew he might upset her but clarified that he never intended to malign her or her father, Shatrughan Sinha, with whom he shares a cordial relationship.

Mukesh further explained that his intention was to comment on the current generation, often referred to as 'Gen Z,' who he believes are overly reliant on technology, with their knowledge limited to platforms like Wikipedia and YouTube.

He stated that he used Sonakshi's situation as an example to make a broader point to educate people, including fathers, sons, and daughters.

In 2019, Sonakshi appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati and used a lifeline to answer a question about Hanuman. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh also criticized Shatrughan Sinha for not teaching his daughter about the Ramayana.

The Dabangg actress responded angrily to Khanna on her Instagram stories, urging him to move past an incident that occurred years ago. She accused him of attacking her to gain publicity at the expense of her and her family.

Following Sonakshi's response, Shatrughan Sinha spoke out about the controversy. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he questioned what qualified Khanna to be an expert on the Ramayana and who had appointed him as a guardian of Hinduism.

Proud of his children, Shatrughan stated that Sonakshi achieved stardom on her own, without his help in launching her career.

He emphasized that she was a daughter any father would be proud of and that not answering a question on the Ramayana didn't diminish her standing as a good Hindu. He added that she didn’t need anyone's approval to prove her worth.

