After SRK, Gauri Khan sends love to Rani Mukerji on release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway; Drops an UNSEEN PIC

The highly anticipated film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, has released in theatres today. The film revolves around an Indian mother Debika (played by Rani), who fights against all odds for the custody of her children in Norway. The movie also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh, and is directed by Ashima Chibber. Last night, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to heap praises on Rani’s performance in the film. He also lauded the whole team, and called it a ‘must-watch’ movie. Now, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan has showered love on Rani, and has shared an unseen picture with her.

Gauri Khan and Rani Mukerji look glamorous in this UNSEEN pic

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to post a picture with Rani Mukerji. Both Gauri and Rani look beautiful in the picture. Gauri is seen in a dark green and black gown with cutouts at the waist, while Rani Mukerji is seen in a black outfit. Rani is seen rocking nerdy glasses, that perfectly complement her all-black outfit. Showering love on Rani, Gauri Khan wrote, “Best wishes #mrschatterjeevsnorway . . Lots of (heart emoji).” A fan commented, “You both look gorgeous,” while another one wrote, “Queens,” with heart emojis. Check out Gauri’s post for Rani below!

Shah Rukh Khan praises Rani Mukerji’s performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Meanwhile, yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and lauded the entire team of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. He wrote that Rani Mukerji ‘shines’ in the central role, and that director Ashima Chibber has portrayed the subject with sensitivity. “ What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch,” wrote SRK.

