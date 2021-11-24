After stepping down as the face, Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to a pan masala brand; Report

Amitabh Bachchan is one such actor who prefers to distance himself from controversies. He is a hardworking actor and is focused on his work. In fact, he always has a jam-packed schedule. The actor most often is in the headlines for a good reason, but this time he has grabbed all the attention for not that good a reason. It is reported that Big B has sent a legal notice to pan masala brand Kamla Pasand as the company continues to air commercials featuring him despite the termination of the contract.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan had withdrawn from the advertising campaign on his 79th Birthday. This step came after the national anti-tobacco organization had reportedly requested him to stop promoting the brand as it could help prevent youngsters from getting addicted to tobacco. But despite the termination of his contact the brand apparently continues to air the commercial and it is because of this reason that the megastar has sent out a legal notice. Sources close to Big B’s office have confirmed to ANI that a legal notice has been sent to the brand by the veteran actor's team.

"Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that legal notice has been sent to Kamla Pasand, to stop broadcasting the TV commercials with Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the endorsement agreement, Kamla Pasand has ignored the same and is seen to continue airing the TV commercials," the sources told.

ALSO READ: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan can't stop laughing as 9 year old contestant mimics him; WATCH