After Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday takes virtual belly dancing classes amid lockdown; See PHOTO

Ananya Panday looks pretty as a peach as she poses for a photo post her virtual belly dance class; Take a look

After , bestie Ananya Panday, too has been taking virtual belly dancing classes as Ananya’s trainer, today, took to social media to share a photo of the actress post the class. In the photo, Ananya is seen smiling while her trainer clicks a photo and alongside the photo, the trainer wrote “Making the most of staying at home. Lockdown 4.0 with Ananya Panday #bellydanceonline #bellydanceonlineclasses #artofbellydancewithsanjana."

In the photo, Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a hot pink sports bra teamed with a pair of matching lowers while her hair is tied in a top knot. Later, Ananya left a comment on the photo showering her love for Sanjana and the online classes. Amidst the lockdown, Ananya Panday is spending her time by working out at home and whipping up a storm in the kitchen with sister Rysa. Also, today, since ’s daughter, Suhana Khan, celebrates her birthday, right at midnight, Ananya Panday posted a throwback photo with Suhana to wish the star kid on the day and alongside the photo, she wrote, “the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever….”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and next, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and Fighter opposite South star Vijay Deverakonda. Also, Ananya has signed Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring and Gully Boy’s M C Sher

Credits :Instagram

