After Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan expresses disappointment over young actors' obsession with six-pack abs

Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his next project titled Ghoomer, opened up about actors’ working out on getting six pack abs. He revealed that he gets very upset when he sees actors are more obsessed with having a strong body-build than focusing on their diction. Though the actor agreed that some roles do require a good body-build, he stressed upon the fact how it still doesn’t mean that he has to take out his shirt and flaunt his abs.

Abhishek Bachchan and his views on body-building

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Jr Bachchan spoke about how he gets upset when young actors focus on their physique instead of enhancing their acting skills. Interestingly, when the 47-year-old actor was asked if he has ever thought of making six-pack abs, he replied that he would do it only if a role demands it.

But the Guru actor also added, “Jay Dixit (Abhishek's character in Dhoom) was a cop who had to be fit, but he was not the kind who'd take out his shirt and flaunt six-pack abs. I get upset when I see this obsession with six-pack abs. Look at Aamir Khan! He was so fit in Dhoom 3 and he looked fat in (a few portions of) Dangal. Young actors these days believe they can become actors just by getting six-pack abs. Bro, focus on your language... work on your acting skills. That is what makes actors, not (well-built) bodies."

Earlier, Sunny Deol, who will next be seen in Gadar 2, also spoke about how new actors focus more on ‘building bodies’ than on acting. He openly shared his opinion on how actors nowadays have a zeal for building six-pack abs.

Will there be a Bholaa sequel?

Abhishek Bachchan was also asked if there will be a sequel to Ajay Degvn’s Bholaa because Bachchan featured in a surprise cameo role as a villain. But the actor shared that he did the film out of love and respect for his friend Ajay, who is also his neighbor, and only Ajay Devgn can confirm or deny whether there will be a sequel of Bholaa or not.

Bholaa, interestingly, was directed by Ajay Devgn and it was a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi.

About Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about his upcoming film Ghoomer during the interview, which is a R. Balki directorial. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of a commentator. However, the father-son duo does not have any scenes together. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi and will release on August 18.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol reacts to male actors shaving body hair; talks about new talents focusing on building six-pack abs