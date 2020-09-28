  1. Home
After Sushant Singh Rajput, a biopic and documentary on Rhea Chakraborty in the making?

Sushant Singh Rajput case has grabbed eyeballs not just in India, but internationally as well and looks like filmmakers are interested on making their next film on Rhea Chakraborty.
8371 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty biopic, documentary and book. After Sushant Singh Rajput, a biopic and documentary on Rhea Chakraborty in the making?
The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June brought every aspect of the late actor's life under the spotlight. While the mysterious and tragic demise prompted a few to make films, as per latest reports Rhea Chakraborty could be the plot of a few upcoming films in the near future. According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, the Sushant Singh Rajput case and those closely associated with it have grabbed eyeballs not just in India, but internationally as well. 

Given this recognition, the report revealed that a few filmmakers are keen on making Rhea Chakraborty and her life the subject of their next film. The biopics are being considered by multiple filmmaker. Not just that, the report also states that a documentary on the actress may also be in the making. Meanwhile, a publishing house is also keen on roping the actress hoping she dishes out details in a tell-all book.    

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate REACTS to Sushant Singh’s lawyer claims about actor’s ‘death by strangulation’

Rhea Chakraborty is currently lodged at the women's jail in Byculla, Mumbai, after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on procurement and consumption of drugs. Her bail plea has been rejected and the actress has now filed for a plea in the Bombay High Court. While the hearing was set to take place last week, heavy rains in Mumbai delayed the hearing. Bombay HC is set to hear Rhea and brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea on 29 September, Tuesday. 

    

