After Sushant Singh Rajput, late Irrfan Khan's Instagram profile gets memorialized

This year has not proved to be a good one, especially for the Bollywood film industry. B-town has lost some of its priceless gems in the past few months – Irrfan Khan, , Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Saroj Khan. A few days back, Sushant’s Instagram profile was being memorialized in the app by adding a ‘remembering’ tag to the same. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020, leaving the entire film fraternity numb and heartbroken.

Now, Instagram has also added the ‘remembering’ tag to late Irrfan Khan’s profile in order to memorialize it just like Sushant Singh Rajput’s profile. For the unversed, according to the photo-sharing app’s policy, the accounts which are memorialized are termed as places to remember someone’s life after they have passed away. As a part of the same, fans and other users can view the previous pictures of that particular individual. So, Irrfan’s ID has now been officially converted into a memorialized account.

Talking about Irrfan Khan, the late actor passed away on 29th April 2020 after succumbing to his battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He had been already receiving treatment for the same for a long time. Irrfan’s last movie was Angrezi Medium that was released earlier this year. His wife Sutapa and son Babil often keep sharing his fond memories on social media and now with the memorialized account, people will be able to pay their tributes to the great star.

