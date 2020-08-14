After Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members, CBI records statements of others important to the case: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation is currently going on and recently, the CBI reportedly recorded statements of the late actor’s father and sister. Now, a recent report further states that the CBI may have probed a few others who are essential to the case.

It has been over 2 months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and fans of the actor have been demanding justice for him. After the Bihar Government’s recommendation for CBI investigation was accepted by the Centre, the case was transferred to CBI. While Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea is currently in the Supreme Court, the CBI has reportedly begun probing the case. As per reports, CBI has recorded statements of Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh and sister. However, now the latest reports say that CBI has gone a step ahead and probed a few more people important to the case.

As per a report in India Today, the CBI has apparently recorded a few more statements in Sushant’s case. While they have not revealed the identity of the people whose statements have been recorded by them, the report adds that those people are important and vital to Sushant’s case. Meanwhile, in its final submission to the Supreme Court on Thursday, CBI said that Rhea’s transfer plea may be ‘misconceived and fit to be dismissed,’ as reported by ANI. The CBI claimed that there is no question of a transfer case to Mumbai as no case is pending there.

Meanwhile, Rhea also submitted her reply to the Supreme Court and Maharashtra Government and Bihar Government did the same. The Bihar Government alleged that the Mumbai Police kept SP Vinay Tiwari detained in the name of ‘quarantine,’ when he went to Mumbai to investigate the case. So far, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 56 people in Sushant’s case and the ED is currently investigating the money laundering angle. The ED has questioned Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and their father along with Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani and Meetu Singh. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

