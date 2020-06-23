After Sushant Singh Rajput's creative manager records statement, late actor's close friend summoned
A week after recording statements of friends, colleagues and house help staff, the Bandra police on Monday summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friend Rohini Iyer to record her statement. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Iyer came in on Monday morning and stayed back till late afternoon recording her statement. The publicist was one of Sushant's extremely close friends and had even penned a lengthy eulogy slamming all those speaking up in a series of strong posts.
As per the reports, Sushant's another close aide was called in for recording his statement but his/her identity was not disclosed. In her statement, sources revealed to the tabloid that Iyer spoke about the equation she shared with Sushant on a personal level and her knowledge of the actor's personal life.
Since last week, the police have recorded statements of multiple people including the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Not just that, the police have also sought Sushant's contract copies with Yash Raj Films and other production houses in the past. The police have formed three separate teams to investigate the case which is being supervised by the Mumbai Police's top brass, reported Mumbai Mirror.
This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that . He didn’t give a shit about success . He never failed . He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries . He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race . He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored . This was even before they announced his best actor award . You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda .
All of 34, Sushant committed suicide on 14 June at his sprawling Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was cremated at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium where his co-stars and close friends were present. However, his family did not wait in Mumbai for too long and left for their hometown Patna where they immersed the actor's ashes in the Ganga on 17 June. Over the weekend, a prayer meet was held at the actor's Patna home which saw politicians arriving to pay their last respects.
There were there as always...you were busy with other A-List stars & their lives maybe.
Now suddenly all are saying they were his 'close friend'. Where were these people when Sushant was going through a very bad time? Why are they not helping him?