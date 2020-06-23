After Sushant Singh Rajput's creative manager records statement, late actor's close friend summoned

The Bandra police on Monday summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friend Rohini Iyer to record her statement. Read on to know more.

A week after recording statements of friends, colleagues and house help staff, the Bandra police on Monday summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friend Rohini Iyer to record her statement. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Iyer came in on Monday morning and stayed back till late afternoon recording her statement. The publicist was one of Sushant's extremely close friends and had even penned a lengthy eulogy slamming all those speaking up in a series of strong posts.

As per the reports, Sushant's another close aide was called in for recording his statement but his/her identity was not disclosed. In her statement, sources revealed to the tabloid that Iyer spoke about the equation she shared with Sushant on a personal level and her knowledge of the actor's personal life.

Since last week, the police have recorded statements of multiple people including the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Not just that, the police have also sought Sushant's contract copies with Yash Raj Films and other production houses in the past. The police have formed three separate teams to investigate the case which is being supervised by the Mumbai Police's top brass, reported Mumbai Mirror.

All of 34, Sushant committed suicide on 14 June at his sprawling Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was cremated at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium where his co-stars and close friends were present. However, his family did not wait in Mumbai for too long and left for their hometown Patna where they immersed the actor's ashes in the Ganga on 17 June. Over the weekend, a prayer meet was held at the actor's Patna home which saw politicians arriving to pay their last respects.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

