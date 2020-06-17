After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Jiah Khan's mother makes serious allegations against Salman Khan

Following the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Jiah Khan's mother revisited her daughter's death investigation and made some shocking allegations against Salman Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday has reignited the debate of nepotism. Social media is discussing star power and bullying in the industry. As fans of the actor demand for justice for Sushant, late actress Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Amin recorded a video to condemn the MS Dhoni star's death and made some shocking allegations against . Jiah, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 25, took the drastic step of ending her life and left the industry in shock.

At the time of her death, Sooraj Pancholi, her then-boyfriend was accused of abetting her suicide. In a new video, Rabia claims that in 2015, she was called down from London to Mumbai by the CBI officer investigating the death where he informed Rabia that he received calls from Salman requesting to not "harass" and "interrogate" the boy, as reported by BollywoodLife and Livehindustan.com.

"He had called me down from London, said please come we have found some incriminating evidences. I land up over there, he says, 'Oh, by the way, Salman Khan called me up, he calls me every day and he says he has invested a lot of money, please don't harass the boy, please don't interrogate him, don't touch him. So what can we do madam?'” she claimed in the video.

Jiah's mother said she took the matter to Delhi and raised it in front of the higher CBI officers and complained about it. “If this is the scenario, if you're going to pressurize and use your money and power to sabotage investigations, then I don’t know where citizens are going to go? I want to say, please stand up; fight, protest and stop this toxic behavior in Bollywood,” she said.

"Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying," she says in the video, condemning Sushant's death. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

