After Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Bihar Government opposes Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer actor's case

The Bihar Government has now approached the Supreme Court to oppose Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna to Mumbai. Read on to know more.

(Trigger Warning)

A few days back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and made some serious allegations against her that include abetment of suicide, threats, financial exploitation, and more. As has been reported earlier, the actress also has moved the Supreme Court and petitioned for the transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. She has also called the KK Singh’s statements false and concocted in the very same petition while admitting to being in a relationship with Sushant.

Now, the latest update is that the Government of Bihar has also opposed Rhea’s plea for the transfer of the actor’s case. Not only that but the concerned authorities have already moved the Supreme Court to oppose the petition filed by the actress. Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India will be representing the state at the court, reveals reports. Apart from that, the Enforcement Directorate has asked for the details of the FIR filed against Rhea from Bihar Police.

While Bihar Police continues with its investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Mumbai Police is also busy with a separate probe. Under this, numerous people associated with the late actor including Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been summoned to the police station for getting their statements recorded. Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has ruled out the fact that he was a depressed person. She has said that the actor was a happy-go-lucky and patient person.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

