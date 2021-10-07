After Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan comes out in Aryan Khan’s support; Says ‘Life is a strange ride’

Aryan Khan’s arrest in the ongoing drugs has come as a massive shock to everyone. While he has been in judicial custody as of now post his arrest by the NCB, several celebrities from the Bollywood industry have come out in Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan’s support. And now the recent one to join the bandwagon is Hrithik Roshan who took to Instagram and penned a long note for the star kid urging him to stay strong and not lose faith.

Sharing a pic of Aryan on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff ... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success ... they're all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know, that You can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots ... I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post:

Earlier, Sussanne had also come out in SRK, Gauri Khan and Aryan’s support and called the situation unfair for the ‘good kid’. Replying to a post, she wrote, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh”.

