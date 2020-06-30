After Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi gets a power shock as electricity bill surges to Rs 50,000

Huma Qureshi took To Twitter to question the power distributor company over the massive price surge she has witnessed. Check out her tweet below.

Days after flagged her concerns about her extremely high electricity bill, has followed suit. The actress took To Twitter to question the power distributor company over the massive price surge she has witnessed for the month of June. Not just the common man in Mumbai, but celebrities in the city too have been affected by the massive price surge. In some cases, electricity bills have seen a three to five times surge leaving citizens crippled in the middle of a pandemic.

Huma Qureshi was in a state of shock as her electricity bill amounted up to a staggering Rs 50,000. She tweeted, "What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us." Celebs such as Vir Das, Pulkit Samrat and Renuka Shahane had also voiced their concerns on Twitter.

Taapsee had revealed that her monthly electricity bill was a massive Rs Rs 36,000. "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for?"

What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 29, 2020

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

The power distribution companies and the electricity bills have added to the existing stress of citizens who have probably lost their jobs, are not getting paid full salaries or not getting paid on time. In reply to Vir Das' tweet, celebs including, Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub replied they are experiencing inflated bills.

