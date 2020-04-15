After Taimur becomes Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bunny, Inaaya turns Kunal Kemmu’s helper to peel peas amid lockdown

From Taimur Ali Khan helping out Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at home in gardening to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turning helper to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, here’s how the Pataudi kids are surely winning the internet.

Bollywood star kids surely are making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown and are spending time with their family in the most fun ways. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu aren’t just chilling at home but also helping around with household work. Yes, while a few days back, Kareena shared a cute picture of Tim Tim running around the house as an Easter bunny, today Soha shared an image of Inaaya turning helper for dad.

Soha took to Instagram to share a cute glimpse of Inaaya helping her dad Kunal while peeling peas at home. The little cutie seemed deeply engrossed in learning to peel peas and helping her dad in doing household work amid the lockdown. Clad in a pink tee with grey track pants, Inaaya looked like a total ball of happiness and we couldn’t stop staring at her. Kunal is also seen peeling peas with Inaaya and it seemed like he had a lolly in his mouth.

Soha captioned the photo as, “It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2.” Well, surely the Pataudi kids re helping around the house while spending time with their parents. A few weeks back, Kareena shared a photo of Saif and Taimur planting tomatoes in their home garden together and getting his hands dirty. Seeing the cute stars kids making the best use of lockdown, fans cannot stop gushing over their cute photos that are shared by their parents on social media. A few days back, Kunal shared a beautiful photo of Soha and Inaaya that broke the internet and even won Kareena’s hearts.

Check out Inaaya’s photo with Kunal and Taimur’s photo shared by Kareena:

