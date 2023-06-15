After Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship, Vijay Varma has THIS to say about ‘love’ in his life

Rumours about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship have been floating on the Internet ever since a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year’s bash in Goa surfaced on social media. Post that, the two were spotted together on numerous occasions. The Internet was abuzz with speculations about their relationships, however, for many months, neither Vijay nor Tamannaah acknowledged it. Recently, in a conversation with Film Companion, Tamannaah finally confirmed the relationship rumours, revealing that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Now, in another interview, Vijay Varma was asked about his personal life, and without taking names, he said that he is happy as there’s a lot of love in his life.

Vijay Varma says there’s a lot of love in his life after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship

While speaking with Janice Sequeira, Vijay Varma was asked about ‘interest in his personal life’. Vijay Varma said, 'It's something that you speak about it when the right time comes, but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy." When asked why he has been denying it, he said, “I want people to be interested in my work." He said that he is not the guy who gets photographed by the paparazzi outside the dermatologist or the gym, and he has stayed away from that. He truly believes that one’s work speaks the loudest, and added that right now, there are more scripts coming in than ever before. He said that there is a lot of interest in his work right now.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, and the actress replied, “Yes.” She said she bonded with Vijay very organically, and that he is someone she cares about deeply. “He’s my happy place,” she said.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia BLUSHES as paps ask her about boyfriend Vijay Varma being her ‘happy place’-WATCH