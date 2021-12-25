After testing negative for COVID 19, Kareena Kapoor hails PM Modi’s vaccination announcement for children

A while back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise address to the nation, announced the COVID-19 vaccine for children and booster doses, which he termed as precaution doses, for frontline workers and senior citizens. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, hailed the important decision by PM Modi. The decision comes amid the new variant Omicron scare. The ‘Good Newzz’ actress reshared journalist Faye Dsouza’s story that gave the details of PM Modi’s address to the nation on December 25. To note, children between the age group of 15 to 18 years will be getting the vaccines against COVID-19 from January 3, 2022 and senior citizens with comorbidities will receive booster doses from January 10, 2022. PM Modi, who started the address by extending wishes on Christmas, also lauded the scientific community for their effort in the fight against the pandemic. The Prime Minister of India also stressed on the importance of wearing masks to mitigate the spread of the virus. Last year in January, India started the largest vaccination drive in the world. Take a look:

Yesterday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and said, "I have tested negative for Covid-19," she wrote. The 41-year-old actress thanked her "darling sister" Karisma Kapoor for being the "anchor through this nightmare."

Speaking of her friend Amrita Arora, who had also tested positive, Kareena wrote, "My BFF Amrita we did this... My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Mama, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best." She also gave a shoutout to husband Saif Ali Khan for being patient to be locked in a hotel room away from his family. The actress concluded, “Merry Christmas everybody VIIP stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before."

