After Turkey, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reach Austria for last international schedule of Tiger 3

The Tiger franchise is well underway and the team of , Salman Khan, director Maneesh Sharma among others have now reached Austria. Salman and Katrina were in Turkey and left the country over the weekend and headed to Austria. According to a latest report published in Mid-Day, Austria will be the last international schedule of Tiger 3.

A source revealed to the portal, the team of Tiger will be shooting songs and action sequences in Austria. "The team is currently in Salzburg from where we will move to Vienna. This one is expected to be the last international schedule for the movie, where songs, as well as action sequences, will be filmed," the source said.

After the team of Tiger 3 wraps up the shoot in Austria, the team will head back to India to complete the remaining film. Salman and Katrina are likely to return around September end. The source added, "Salman and Katrina will return to Mumbai on September 25 and kick off the remaining portions of the shoot in the city for the Maneesh Sharma directorial."

Both Katrina and Salman have been sharing glimpses from their time abroad. Just a few days ago, Salman shared a photo of himself soaking in the pristine sunrise of Turkey. Wearing a hoodie, Salman can be seen looking over the city in Cappadocia, Turkey. He captioned it, "Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey." As for Katrina Kaif, the actress bid goodbye to Turkey with a photo and wrote, "Bye bye cappadocia @dinleryakup thank u for all your hospitality @kayakapi."

