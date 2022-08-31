After Vicky-Katrina, Salman Khan arrives at sister Arpita Khan's house for Ganpati Darshan; PHOTOS

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. He has been busy shooting for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which was earlier titled as Bhaijaan. Today on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, his sister Arpita Khan has welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home. All her friends and family have arrived for the darshan and now Salman Khan has made a stylish entry to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.