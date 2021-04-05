After Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar contracts COVID, Mr Lele shoot halted; Confirms FWICE General Secretary

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, who were collaborating for the second time for Mr Lele, have been diagnosed with coronavirus and it has affected the shoot of the movie.

With every passing day, COVID 19 cases are on a significant rise and several celebrities have also been infected with the deadly virus. It hasn’t been long when and had tested positive for coronavirus. And now two more celebs have been diagnosed with this virus. We are talking about Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Both the celebs took to social media to confirm that they have tested positive for COVID 19 and are currently in home quarantine taking necessary precautions.

Well, the frequent spike in COVID 19 cases in Mumbai has also begun taking a toll on the entertainment industry with the shootings getting halted. And with Vicky and Bhumi testing positive for coronavirus, the shooting of their upcoming project Mr Lele has also been halted. In fact, the junior artists on the sets have also undergone the COVID test. However, they were tested negative for the same. Confirming the news, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) General Secretary Ashok Dubey told ETimes, “Vicky and Bhumi were shooting for Mr Lele and have tested positive. The entire unit has stopped shooting. Several junior artists were also tested for Covid-19 but they have tested negative for the virus.”

Earlier, there have been reports that the shooting of Ram Setu was halted after Akshay was diagnosed with COVID 19. While the superstar has been hospitalised post his diagnosis, it is reported that 45 people from the crew have also been diagnosed with the virus, while the other stars from the movie have undergone the COVID test.

