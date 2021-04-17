After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina, Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID 19; Says she’s super positive for life

Bhumi Pednekar, who was shooting for Mr Lele, has finally recovered from coronavirus and is glad that her isolation is over now.

Bhumi Pednekar had got her massive fan following worried when she had confirmed the news of herself testing positive for COVID 19. The actress was shooting for Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal when both the actors were diagnosed with the deadly virus and went into home quarantine. And now as per the recent update, Bhumi has managed to beat COVID 19 and has tested the negative for the same. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan shared the news on social media along with a beautiful pic of herself.

In the pic, Bhumi was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and had her curly locks and make up on point. Clearly, she was over the moon for testing negative for COVID 19. Confirming the news in the caption, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress wrote that while she is healthy and wise now, she is quite positive about her life as well. “Am - but super +about life #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver.” Her post has indeed come as a sigh of relief for her massive fan following who were praying for her recovery.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post as she confirms testing negative for COVID 19:

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had also tested negative for the deadly virus after battling with coronavirus for some days. He shared a note in his IG story which read as, “Tested negative today. Thank you for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe!”. On the other hand, Katrina had also managed to beat COVID 19 and confirmed the news today on social media.

