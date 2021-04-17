After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif beats COVID 19; Announces she's tested negative in a mellow yellow look

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a gorgeous photo as she revealed that she has tested negative for COVID 19. The actress was in home quarantine since last week after she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Saturday began on a positive note for as she announced that she has tested negative for COVID 19. The news comes a day after actor Vicky Kaushal also announced his recovery from COVID 19. The actress contracted COVID 19 last week and since then, she was in home quarantine. As soon as the Phone Bhoot actress tested positive, she informed fans and isolated herself at home. Since then, Katrina had been sharing selfies on social media from her quarantine diaries.

On Saturday, Katrina shared a photo on social media where she was seen comfortably sitting on a couch in her house. In the photo, she was seen clad in a yellow casual top with matching pajamas. With her hair left open, Katrina looked pretty and in the best of health. With it, she informed all that she has tested negative for COVID 19 and thanked everyone for checking up on her. She even expressed that she felt a lot of love in the past few days.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, "negative ( everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of love)" As soon as Katrina informed fans about her negative testing, they started rejoicing. Many dropped comments and called her photo, 'Pretty.'

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several actors in the past few weeks had tested positive for COVID 19 including Vicky, , Bhumi Pednekar, , Kartik Aaryan, , , Rohit Saraf, Sumeet Vyas and others. Alia, Vicky, Akshay, Kartik, Ranbir recovered and tested negative for the Coronavirus and now, Katrina also beat it. The surge in the cases of COVID 19 in the past few weeks has forced the government in many states to impose strict restrictions like weekend curfew, lockdown and more.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal tests negative for COVID 19; Confirms the news with a smiling pic

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×