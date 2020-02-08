After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to headline a superhero action flick helmed by BFF Ali Abbas Zafar? Find out

As per recent reports, Vicky Kaushal had teamed up with Uri: The Surgical Strike director for a superhero film. Now, a new report states that Katrina Kaif too has turned to a similar genre of superhero action film directed by her close friend Ali Abbas Zafar.

Often Bollywood stars like to opt for films of a particular genre that have worked in the past. Speaking of this, a while back, Vicky Kaushal had announced his association with Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar for a superhero film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Now, it seems that Vicky’s new found friend also has turned to a similar genre of superhero action flicks and might be in line for headlining her BFF Ali Abbas Zafar’s next.

As per a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, Katrina’s close friend and Bharat director Ali is writing, directing and producing a superhero action flick for which Kaif is being considered as the main protagonist. The report even stated that since Katrina is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, she would be a perfect fit for a role in the superhero action flick to be helmed by Ali. The source told the daily that the film will have some extraordinary stunts that have never been seen before in Bollywood films.

The source told the portal, “Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise.” The report further stated that Ali might be in talks with producer Ronnie Screwvala for co-producing Katrina starrer superhero action flick. It further added that Ali will go on a recce for locations after the script is finished and the film might go on floors this year.

In the past, , Tiger Shroff and a few other actors have tried their hand at the superhero action genre. While some might have become successful, others failed to impress the audience. Now, with Vicky teaming up with Aditya Dhar for a superhero flick and Katrina in line to star in Ali’s superhero action film, it looks like Bollywood has found the next trending genre in which fans will get to see several A-list actors becoming a part of such films. Meanwhile, Katrina and Ali’s bond dates back to his debut directorial Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Recently, Katrina joined Ali to celebrate his birthday and their photos from the bash were all over the internet.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

